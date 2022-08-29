Republicans lead Democrats by two points on the generic congressional ballot, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.

The poll found that of the 2,126 registered voters surveyed, 47 percent said they would vote for the generic Republican candidate. In contrast, only 45 percent of the respondents said they would vote for the generic Democrat.

Four percent said they would vote for the independent candidate, and four percent said they were unsure who to vote for in the election.

The continuous lead for Republicans in the poll comes as Democrats and the establishment media believe they have a chance to keep the majority in the House of Representatives.

The poll also found that 11 percent of Democrat respondents would consider voting for the Republican candidate this year, while ten percent of Republican respondents said they would consider voting for a Democrat candidate — essentially canceling each other out.

The top two “very important” issues for voters remain the economy, 81 percent, and inflation, 76 percent.

Additionally, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is ten points underwater — 45 percent approve to 55 percent disapprove — while more than half the voters (64 percent) said they would heavily base their vote in November on how they feel about the president.

The poll was taken from August 24 to 26 and surveyed 2,126 registered voters in the United States, with a margin or error of plus or minus 2.4 percent.

Republicans in the House are looking for a net gain of at least five seats, which would win them back the majority and oust Pelosi from her speakership.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to reclaim it, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

According to analysts from multiple organizations and news outlets, Republicans are currently projected to win back the majority in the House with anywhere between two and 35 seats.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.