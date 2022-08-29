NASA’s Artemis I missions, the first of which was postponed on Monday, will cost billions of dollars, NASA Inspector General Paul Martin told lawmakers earlier this year.
The launch director postponed the Artemis I rocket launch on Monday after crews worked to troubleshoot an engine leak, ultimately forcing them to miss the two-hour launch window at the Kennedy Space Center:
The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt. https://t.co/tQ0lp6Ruhv pic.twitter.com/u6Uiim2mom
— NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022
“The launch director halted today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 8:34 a.m. EDT. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration,” a NASA blog update read.”Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data,” it added.
NOW: NASA Administrator @SenBillNelson speaks about today's #Artemis I launch attempt. https://t.co/l65YUBc4KI
— NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022
Martin’s testimony to the space subcommittee of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee recapped a November 2021 report from his office on NASA’s management of the Artemis program. It concluded that production and operations costs for Artemis I through Artemis IV will be $4.1 billion each.
That’s a “price tag that strikes us as unsustainable,” he said today.
That does not include development costs. His office projects the total cost for Artemis from FY2012, when the Space Launch System (SLS) program began, through FY2025 will be $93 billion. Of that, $53 billion is for FY2021-2025.
The next possible dates for the Artemis I launch are Friday, September 2 and Monday, September 5.
