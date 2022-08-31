Blue on Blue: Pelosi Battles Newsom in California over Farmworkers 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is at odds with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over a farmworkers’ bill he recently vetoed, publicly calling on him to support a revised version of the bill.

At the center of the feud is Assembly Bill 2183, a similar version of a bill Newsom vetoed last year that would allow farmworkers to vote by mail in union elections.

On Friday, Newsom told the California legislature he would not support Assembly Bill 2183, forcing the bill back to the California legislature for revisions.

Newsom’s office said in a statement that they “cannot support an untested mail-in election process that lacks critical provisions to protect the integrity of the election, and is predicated on an assumption that government cannot effectively enforce laws.”

Newsom’s veto announcement on Friday came after farmworkers marched for 24 days to California’s capital city in support of the bill.

A revised version of the bill is headed back to Newsom’s desk, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Now, Speaker Pelosi is publicly urging the California Democrat governor to sign the bill.

“CA farmworkers provide for our families — but far too many can’t provide for theirs because they are exploited and don’t have a voice on the job,” Pelosi tweeted Tuesday. “We can mend this injustice by expanding workers’ rights. I urge the governor to sign #AB2183 for the farmworkers and For The Children.”

It is unclear whether Newsom will support the revised version of the farmworkers bill.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.