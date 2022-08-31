Indiana Officer to Be Taken Off Life Support After Being Shot at Traffic Stop

Richmond, Indiana, officer Seara Burton was shot and wounded during an August 10, 2022, traffic stop and will be taken off life support Thursday.

Breitbart News reported that Burton was shot around 6:30 p.m. on August 10.

FOX News quoted Richmond police chief Michael Britt’s reaction to Burton being shot, saying, “My officer is in very critical condition, fighting for her life. Those of you who pray I ask that you pray for her because she could use it.”

On August 31, 2022, WHIO observed that Burton will be taken off life support Thursday.

The Richmond police department posted an announcement on Facebook Wednesday to update citizens on Burton’s condition:

Despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022, Seara will be taken off of life support. Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be released in the coming days.

Burton was shot the week before she was supposed to get married.

