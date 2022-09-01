President Joe Biden (D) said the word “democracy” 31 times during a speech delivered Thursday evening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Biden’s remarks touched on the “dangers” former President Donald Trump and his supporters posed to democracy, according to Breitbart News.

He stated toward the end of his speech:

I believe the soul is the breath, the life, and the essence of who we are. The soul is what makes us us. The soul of America is defined by the sacred proposition that all are created equal in the image of God. That all are entitled to be treated with decency, dignity, and respect. That all deserve justice and a shot at lives of prosperity and consequence. And that democracy, democracy, must be defended for democracy makes all these things possible.

Biden’s final words before stepping away from the podium were, “Democracy. Thank you.”

Two Marines stood nearby and a red light was projected onto a brick wall in the background as he told listeners that the people he described as “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to the nation and American Democracy, according to Breitbart News.

“In his speech, Biden called for Americans to ‘unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy regardless of your ideology’ — that is, unless your ideology happened to be that of a Republican who voted for, and might vote for, Donald Trump,” wrote the Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak.

In a social media post Thursday evening, conservative activist Scott Presler said, “Joe Biden is inciting violence against MAGA Republicans.”

“His consistent & constant dehumanization of conservatives is clearly stochastic terrorism,” he wrote:

Joe Biden is inciting violence against MAGA Republicans. His consistent & constant dehumanization of conservatives is clearly stochastic terrorism. When we are assaulted for our beliefs, Joe Biden will have another impeachable offense, among his other crimes. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 2, 2022

“When we are assaulted for our beliefs, Joe Biden will have another impeachable offense, among his other crimes,” Presler concluded.