Blake Masters: Mark Kelly Voted for the ‘Most Extreme Abortion Laws’

Arizona Senate Republican candidate Blake Masters charged that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has voted for “the most extreme abortion laws” in the country.

Masters, who hopes to oust Kelly during the 2022 midterm elections, said that Kelly has voted for some of the “most extreme abortion laws in the country.”

The Arizona populist released a video explaining how Kelly is lying about his views on abortion. Masters said, “Mark Kelly is lying about my views on abortion — the Democrats have to do that because their own position (no limits of any kind, ever) is so extreme. Here’s the truth:”

“Mark Kelly votes for the most extreme abortion laws in the world,” Masters said in the ad. “We’re talking no limits up until birth. Think about how crazy that is. That’s more extreme than Western Europe. That’s way more extreme than what Arizonans want.”

Kelly voted for the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have prevented states from banning abortions or putting requirements or restrictions that would alter women’s access to abortion.

The Susan B. Anthony List released a $1 million ad buy in March slamming Kelly as an “abortion extremist:”

Indeed, the Susan B. Anthony List gives Kelly an “F” rating, noting that the Arizona Democrat:

…voted to eliminate or prevent protections for children born alive after failed abortions and the unborn, including voting to use hard-earned tax dollars to pay for elective abortion. Senator Kelly has confirmed Biden administration appointees and judges who prioritize activist, progressive agendas over the Constitution and the dignity of human life at all stages.

On the obverse side, NARAL Pro-Choice America, a pro-abortion group, endorsed Kelly’s reelection bid.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju said in a statement in June:

NARAL Pro-Choice America is proud to endorse Senator Mark Kelly for reelection to continue representing Arizonans in the U.S. Senate. He has consistently advocated for reproductive freedom and fought back against restrictions on abortion access. With the anti-choice supermajority on the Supreme Court poised to end Roe v. Wade and reproductive freedom under attack across the country like never before, it is imperative to have leaders like Sen. Kelly in Congress. [Emphasis added]

NARAL said that Kelly has earned a 100 percent rating on the organization’s congressional record on “reproductive freedom.”

Breitbart News’s Spencer Lindquist detailed how Kelly has campaigned as a moderate; however, his voting record shows that he has voted in lockstep with Biden as a “Democrat loyalist.”