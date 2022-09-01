Former Iowa Republican Gov. Terry Branstad torched Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) for her “absolutely blatant and false” attack ad against Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn.

The Hawkeye State’s former governor, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to China under President Donald Trump, called for Axne to apologize for the “absolutely blatant and false” attack ad she released this week.

“In all the years that I have witnessed Iowa politics, I’ve never seen an Iowa Congress member attack their opponent with blatantly false accusations that they know to be untrue. That’s what Cindy Axne is doing with her commercial,” Branstad stated.

Cindy Axne's latest ads attacking Zach Nunn's character are blatant and false, she knows it and she should apologize. Thanks @TerryBranstad! pic.twitter.com/5ffjFsgCT5 — Zach Nunn (@NunnForCongress) September 1, 2022

Branstad is referring to the attack ad her campaign released this week that has taken criticism from Republicans, calling it verifiably false. The ad claims that Nunn is in China’s pocket for accepting money from a Chinese company and voting on tax breaks that allow the Chinese to “beat out” Iowa businesses.

However, the company that Axne is referring to is the same company she toured and had a photo-op with in 2019 while admitting she was “glad to hear” from the company and praised it for “powering Iowa agriculture.” Additionally, the legislationher ad referenced Nunn was “excused” from voting on because he was inKosovo on a security cooperation mission.

“She’s attacking Zach Nunn because he got the endorsement of Syngenta,” Branstad explained. “But now because they’ve endorsed Zach Nunn, she attacks. Zach Nunn — decorated military veteran who has served in combat representing our country. I think it is absolutely blatant and false. She knows it. And she should apologize.”

