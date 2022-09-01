Republicans lead Democrats by six points on the generic congressional ballot, according to the latest Trafalgar Group poll released Wednesday.

The poll found that of the 1,084 likely general election voters surveyed, 47.2 percent said they would vote for the generic Republican candidate. In contrast, only 41.4 percent of the respondents said they would vote for the generic Democrat.

There were 11.4 percent who said they were unsure who to vote for in the election.

The Trafalgar Group poll sampled likely general election voters from August 28 to 30, with a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

The poll also sampled more Democrats than Republicans and independents. There was 39.3 percent party participation in the survey from the 1,084 likely general election voters, only 35.6 percent from the Republicans, and 25.1 percent identified as “non-partisan” or “other.”

The Democrats and the establishment media in the last few weeks have been hyping the Democrats’ renewed hopes of retaining the House and the Senate, but President Joe Biden’s polling, which is a bellwether for the midterm election outcome, runs counter to the media’s narrative.

Thread Another cycle, another round of the media saying Democrats are going to win and the GOP are doomed. Let’s take a look at some of their past predictions… pic.twitter.com/8H2rLOKNm4 — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) August 29, 2022

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday showed Biden’s net approval rating dropped seven points in one week.

The poll showed that only 38 percent approved of Biden this week, while 58 percent disapproved for a net approval rating of -20. The poll from last week showed Biden with 41 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval, giving him a net approval rating of -13.

Reuters admitted the specific poll was “a poor sign for [Biden’s] Democratic Party’s hopes in the Nov. 8 midterm elections … despite a string of Democratic legislative victories that Biden’s allies hope will help them defend their narrow congressional majorities in November.”

“Democrats are expected to lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November and possibly the Senate as well,” Reuters said.

Breitbart News’ Wendell Husebo contributed to this report.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.