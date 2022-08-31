Reuters Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Drops 7 Points in One Week

President Joe Biden’s net approval rating dropped a full seven points in one week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday.

Only 38 percent approved of Biden this week, while 58 percent disapproved for a net approval rating of -20. Last week, 41 percent approved of Biden and 54 percent disapproved for a net approval rating of -13.

The poll sampled 1,005 Americans with a four-point margin of error. Those sampled included 449 Democrats and 357 Republicans.

Reuters admitted the poll is “a poor sign for his Democratic Party’s hopes in the Nov. 8 midterm elections … despite a string of Democratic legislative victories that Biden’s allies hope will help them defend their narrow congressional majorities in November.”

The establishment media in the last few weeks have been hyping the Democrats renewed hopes of retaining the House and the Senate, but Biden’s polling, which is a bellwether for midterm election outcome, runs contrary to the media’s narrative. “Democrats are expected to lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November and possibly the Senate as well,” Reuters confessed. Thread Another cycle, another round of the media saying Democrats are going to win and the GOP are doomed. Let’s take a look at some of their past predictions… pic.twitter.com/8H2rLOKNm4 — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) August 29, 2022 To retake the Senate, Republicans must retain seats in Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and one additional state. Other Senate races in Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia have a great degree of uncertainty.

Biden approval falls, holding near low end of his presidency, Reuters/Ipsos Joe Biden (Aug 23-24):

Approve 41%

Disapprove 54% Joe Biden (Aug 29-30):

Approve 38%

Disapprove 58% Net Change: -7% in just one week Sample: D45/R36/I19 (D+9)https://t.co/T9z28PpkOV pic.twitter.com/rW3LJsnWau — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 30, 2022

The poll also found that Joe Biden’s recessive economy is the number one issue for both Republicans and Democrats. Throughout Biden’s presidency, the nation’s economy has been rocked by 40-year-high inflation and record-high gas prices. Biden’s plan to resolve the crisis has been to spend massive amounts of money to prevent global warming.

“Among Democrats, about one in eight saw the environment as the top issue, and about one in 10 pointed to the end of national abortion rights,” the poll found. “For Republicans, the next most pressing problems were immigration and crime, each of which topped concerns for about one in 10 Republicans.”

Crime and illegal immigration have soared under Joe Biden. One year after Biden gave Vice President Kamala Harris the responsibility of preventing illegal immigration, over 221,300 illegal migrants have been encountered illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. That number represents a new high for the Biden administration and the worst month since the Department of Homeland Security was founded in 2002, the Republican National Committee’s research team reported. The number represents the third highest on record.

Crime is also a major worry for Americans. According to Fox News, crime in seven of the nation’s largest cities has spiked anywhere from nearly five percent to 40 percent compared to 2021. The cities included in the analysis were Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.