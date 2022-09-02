A Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday showed that a Republican candidate maintains the five-point lead over a Democrat on the generic congressional ballot for the third week.

As Republicans look to retake control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections — only 64 days away — the most recent Rasmussen Reports survey showed that the GOP held their five-point lead on the generic congressional ballot for the third week in a row.

This week’s poll showed that 47 percent of likely U.S. voters said they would elect a Republican, compared to the 42 percent who said they would vote for the Democrat. Three percent also said they would vote for another candidate, and the other eight percent said they were unsure.

The same five-point lead was displayed last week when the Republicans held a firm 47 percent to 42 percent lead. The week before, the Republican Party also had a five-point lead, 46 percent to 41 percent, up from three points the week before.

While the generic Republican has maintained the five-point lead, it appears that the GOP’s momentum is momentarily paused. However, the election is a little over two months away, so there is still time for the generic ballot to move either way before November.

Republicans still lead Democrats by 5 points on the Generic Ballothttps://t.co/WzgrfzAClr Sponsored by Miranda Devine's LAPTOP FROM HELLhttps://t.co/UcRJpOew7E pic.twitter.com/YGa8Kft5eC — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 2, 2022

However, the Republicans have led the generic ballot on the Rasmussen Reports poll all year.

Rasmussen had noted that in September 2018 — before Democrats took the House for the first time in eight years — they had a four-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot. But as the 2018 November midterm election neared, the margins between Democrats and Republicans became extremely close and became a “statistical dead heat,” as Republicans had 46 percent to 45 percent for Democrats.

In this poll, the Republican party has an advantage (ten points) with independents over Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 43 percent said they would vote for the GOP candidate, while only 33 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate.

Additionally, 22 percent of black voters and 45 percent of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican candidate if the election were held today. A Democrat candidate would garner support from 62 percent of black voters and 42 percent of other minority groups.

Furthermore, there is a difference in voter intensity between the parties, with 85 percent of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and only 80 percent of Democrats saying the same thing.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted between August 28 to September 1 and questioned 2,500 likely United States voters. The survey had a two percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.