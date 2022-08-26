A generic Republican candidate maintains a five-point lead over a generic Democrat, the same lead as the previous week, a Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday stated.

As Republicans look to retake control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections — only 74 days away — the most recent Rasmussen Reports survey showed that 47 percent of likely U.S. voters would elect a Republican, compared to the 42 percent who said they would vote for the Democrat, giving the GOP the same five-point lead as the previous week.

Republicans only have a five-point lead, which is the same as last week’s Rasmussen Reports poll but still down from the ten-point lead in July. Eight percent said they would vote for another candidate, and the other eight percent said they were unsure.

The Republicans’ continued five-point advantage shows their lead has stopped falling in the polls. However, with fewer than three months remain until the election, there is still time for the generic ballot to move either way before November.

Nevertheless, Republicans have led the generic ballot all year.

Rasmussen had noted that in August 2018 — before Democrats took the House for the first time in eight years — they had a five-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot. But as the 2018 November midterm election neared, the margins between Democrats and Republicans became extremely close: Republicans had 46 percent to 45 percent for Democrats.

In this poll, the Republican party has a double-digit advantage (ten points) with independents over Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 42 percent said they would vote for the GOP candidate, while only 32 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate.

Additionally, 27 percent of black voters and 46 percent of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican candidate if the election were held today. A Democrat candidate would garner support from 62 percent of black voters and 42 percent of other minority groups.

Furthermore, there is a difference in voter intensity between the parties, with 86 percent of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and only 80 percent of Democrats saying the same thing.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted from August 21 -25 and questioned 2,500 likely United States voters. The survey had a two percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.