The Republican National Committee (RNC) is blasting President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech, during which he was flanked by two Marines and bathed in red light against a brick wall, calling it “another defining dystopian image” of his presidency.

The RNC, the central political committee of the Republican Party in the United States, explained in an email blast on Friday that “Joe Biden delivered another defining image of his presidency,” which is “a president yelling while he smeared millions of Americans.”

The RNC released a photo collage of “defining images of a president who puts America last:”

Defining images of a president who puts Americans last pic.twitter.com/QZQ2G8V8WZ — Nicole Morales (@nicolemoralesdc) September 2, 2022

Biden delivered his speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. During his speech, he was flanked by two Marines and bathed in red light against a brick wall as he delivered a prime-time address.

However, as he wanted to focus on “unity” during his presidency and promoted his speech as a mission to restore “the soul of the nation,” Biden focused closely on raising fears of his political opponents and painting the Republican Party as “extremist.”

Still hard to believe this is an unedited photo of an American President – calling for unity. pic.twitter.com/VgVODFS71S — Will O’Grady (@WillOGrady61) September 2, 2022

The RNC explained Biden had shown the type of president he wants to be, as the country is poorer, less safe, and more divided under him.

The RNC noted that Biden has baselessly smeared millions of Americans by calling some in the Republican Party “semi-fascist,” abandoned Americans left behind in Afghanistan and walked away when he was asked to guarantee the safe return of everyone left, dishonored fallen heroes when he was seen looking at his watch during a dignified transfer ceremony of Marines slain in Afghanistan by twin suicide bombers, put American workers last by waging a war on American Energy, and has stumbled through crisis after crisis while going on vacation after vacation.

Before the speech, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also said, “Biden’s wretched attacks on millions of Americans have fueled attacks on pregnancy centers, Republican offices, and an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court Justice.”

“His agenda has pitted neighbors against each other, rewarded the wealthy while punishing working families, and trampled on the rights and freedoms of Americans,” McDaniel added. “Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party: one of divisiveness, disgust, and hostility towards half the country.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.