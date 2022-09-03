Leftist Poll Still Shows DeSantis and Rubio Leading Democrat Challengers

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) are leading their respective Democrat challengers, a Progress Florida/Florida Watch survey, also known as theHub’s Research Department, released this week found.

The survey was conducted by openly leftist organizations. Progress Florida, for example, “advocates for progressive policies” such as “social justice” and abortion. It has also partnered with Florida Watch to launch a website wholly devoted to attacking the governor.

Nonetheless, the survey released by the organization still shows the governor leading Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), a proud ally of President Biden, by three percentage points, or 48 percent to Crist’s 45 percent. The organization considers the race a “toss up,” yet the survey admits that the Sunshine State “is slightly favorable to Republicans.”

The battle over Rubio’s Senate seat is a bit closer, according to this progressive poll, which shows Rubio leading Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) by a single percentage point:

Florida Senate:

Marco Rubio (R-Inc) 46% (+1)

Val Demings (D) 45%

.

Florida Governor:

DeSantis (R-inc) 48% (+3)

Crist (D) 45% .@ProgressFlorida/@floridawatch (D), 8/25-30 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 1, 2022

The survey was taken August 25-30, 2022, among 3,017 voters statewide, has a +/- 1.78 percent margin of error, and comes two months ahead of the midterm elections, as the individual state races heat up.

Republicans remain more optimistic in Florida, particularly touting the fact that registered Republican voters now outnumber Democrats in the state by well over 200,000 voters. As of July 31, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 230,915 voters. Further, there has been a shift in Florida’s blue Miami-Dade, as more Hispanic voters are registered as Republicans than as Democrats: