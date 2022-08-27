Democrats continue to have an edge in Miami-Dade, leading Republicans by 146,975 voters, but Republicans actually have the edge in Miami-Dade among Hispanic voters, specifically — a traditional target demographic of Democrats.

Miami-Dade is a traditionally blue county in the Sunshine State, home to many Hispanic voters who have roots fleeing communist regimes.

Although Florida went to former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Miami-Dade went the other way, voting reliably blue in the last presidential election. Miami-Dade voters cast 617,864 ballots for then-candidate Biden and 532,833 for then-President Donald Trump.

However, Florida as a whole has experienced a major shift in the last few years. Democrats long held a voter advantage in the Sunshine State. That is, until 2021, after nearly two years of lockdowns, mandates, and restrictions across the country. Florida quickly became “America’s liberty outpost” as the DeSantis administration and the Republican legislature fought against government overreach and prioritized personal liberty over fear.

Now, registered Republican voters in Florida outnumber Democrats by well over 200,000 voters.

While that is not the case in Miami-Dade, where registered Democrat voters outnumber Republicans by 146,975 overall, GOP Hispanic voters outnumber Democrat Hispanic voters in the county.

Data last updated August 1 shows 252,395 Hispanic voters in Miami-Dade are registered Democrats, while 323,133 are registered Republicans, +70,738 for Republicans.

“Miami-Dade Hispanic voters are rejecting socialism and embracing freedom,” the Florida GOP declared. “Let’s Keep Florida Free!”

Florida’s primary elections took place Tuesday, August 23.