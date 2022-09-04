Republican Gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, Kari Lake, compared President Joe Biden to a “Sith Lord” from Star Wars following his speech Thursday, wherein he called MAGA Republicans a “threat” to America.

Lake hosted a “Faith and Family Fest “ rally at Paloma Community Church in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday, where she was joined by the Grand Canyon State’s GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, Blake Masters. She slammed Biden for his speech and also pledged to “purge” Arizona schools of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and “gender-identity nonsense.”

.@KariLake: “When I am your Governor, Arizona will purge every single bit of this CRT & gender identity nonsense out of our schools” pic.twitter.com/g9RMvm99cY — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 3, 2022

Lake told the audience that she “had the misfortune of watching our president, a lifelong politician, deliver the most sinister address to the country.”

“Half of the most amazing people who love this country, he vilified us in front of a dark, ominous blood-red background that was so evil,” said Lake, adding:

Did anyone else feel like that was a scene straight out of a Star Wars movie? I thought I was getting some serious Sith vibes, serious Sith vibes. That was a really really dark moment I think our history. This Sith Lord who occupies the Oval Office, he told the nation verbatim, I’m going to quote him here, ‘MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic.’

Lake then addressed the “MAGA Republicans” in the room, informing them she had “bad news.”

“Our own government thinks that we’re extremists. How about that?” She asked.

“I guess that means if we want a proper education for our children, free from divisive, racist CRT garbage, free from damaging, and frankly, downright inappropriate gender confusion and sex-ed education, I guess that makes us extremists,” Lake said.

Secure borders. Energy independence. Affordable groceries. Safe streets. School choice. It’s not complicated: this is what American families want and what Republicans will deliver. — at @KariLake’s Faith and Family rally pic.twitter.com/0ThG92Sk0u — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) September 3, 2022

She went on to note that she caught wind of a children’s book about a transgender child in elementary school in the Chandler School District.

It’s called George, and the back cover says, ‘when people see George, they think they see a boy, but she knows she’s not a boy, she knows she’s a girl.’ Do you want your six-year-old reading that and your seven-year-old reading that?” Lake asked, which garnered a resounding “no” from the audience.

Thank you, East Valley.

I love you! 💕 pic.twitter.com/kVzhkde4Ih — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 3, 2022

“When I am your governor, Arizona will purge every bit of the CRT and gender identity nonsense out of our schools,” she added, resulting in thunderous applause.