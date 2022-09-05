Republican Mike Erickson shows a nine-point lead over Democrat Andrea Salinas in Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District, according to a recent poll.

The recent Clout Research poll regarding Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District shows Erickson with 43 percent of the support among 409 likely voters. In comparison, Salinas only has 34 percent of the support from the respondents.

The poll also found that 24 percent of the respondents were undecided.

Additionally, the Republican holds more support from his own party. Eighty-four percent of the Republican’s base supports him, while only 76 percent of the Democrat’s base supports her. However, Erickson won eight percent of the Democrat’s base, and Salinas won only four percent support from the Republican’s base.

Among those who do not align with any political party, 43 percent said they would support the Republican, while only 19 percent support the Democrat.

The Clout Research poll also indicated that neither candidate has great favorability. The poll memo stated that 63 percent said they do not know enough about Erickson, while 61 percent said the same about Salinas.

However, for the Republican, 19 percent viewed him favorably, while 19 percent also viewed him unfavorably, and for the Democrat, 23 percent viewed her favorably, while only 16 percent viewed her unfavorably.

The poll was taken with 409 likely voters in Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District from August 14 to 19. There was a 4.84 percent and a confidence interval of 95 percent. The left-leaning website FiveThirtyEight gave the Clout Research poll a “B/C” rating.

Courtney Parella, a spokeswoman for the NRCC, said, “Voters aren’t happy with how Democrats are leading our country, and it shows. Oregonians will vote Republican this November.”

Republicans are trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership and take back the majority in the House of Representatives.

Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election. For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to reclaim it, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

According to analysts from multiple organizations and news outlets, Republicans are currently projected to win back the majority in the House with anywhere between two and 35 seats, while only needing to net five seats.

