Memphis PD Warns ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect Driving Around City, Shooting People

KENOSHA, WI - AUGUST 27: A National Guard troop opens a gate for a police vehicle on August 27, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers approved a request for an additional 500 National Guard troops to be deployed into Wisconsin on August 26. Many arrests have been made …
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Memphis police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect they say is driving around the city today, shooting at people, and posting videos of the shootings on Facebook.

UPDATE: 

Memphis Police have reported that the suspect is now in custody.

 

UPDATE: WREG indicates the Memphis shooting suspect is now in a standoff with police.

Police are subsequently asking people near Ivan Road and Hodge Road to “shelter in place.”

 

Commercial Appeal reports that police believe the suspect was “driving a Toyota with a red dealer tag,” but now believe it is a gray SUV.

Memphis police tweeted an update:

That tweet was followed by a NEWS 3 report that the suspect had allegedly carjacked a woman and taken a gray SUV:

Fire stations throughout Memphis “are on lockdown and must respond to scenes with a police escort. Different locations across the Memphis area are urging people to stay inside and are on lockdown.”

A man was shot and killed at 4:35 p.m. at South Parkway East and a woman was injured in a separate shooting incident “on Norris Road near I-240.”

There is no official confirmation to whether these two attacks are part of the suspect’s shooting spree.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.