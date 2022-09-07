Memphis police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect they say is driving around the city today, shooting at people, and posting videos of the shootings on Facebook.

UPDATE:

Memphis Police have reported that the suspect is now in custody.

*****UPDATE 9:28 PM****** SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY Ezekiel D. Kelly Please follow our social media platforms for updates. Please avoid the area of Ivan Road & Hodge Road — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

UPDATE: WREG indicates the Memphis shooting suspect is now in a standoff with police.

Police are subsequently asking people near Ivan Road and Hodge Road to “shelter in place.”

Everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road shelter in place and stay in the doors. pic.twitter.com/tgEhMveEGF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

Commercial Appeal reports that police believe the suspect was “driving a Toyota with a red dealer tag,” but now believe it is a gray SUV.

Memphis police tweeted an update:

UPDATE: the suspect is currently in a grey Toyota with Arkansas AEV63K. If this suspect is seen, call 911 immediately. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

That tweet was followed by a NEWS 3 report that the suspect had allegedly carjacked a woman and taken a gray SUV:

Fire stations throughout Memphis “are on lockdown and must respond to scenes with a police escort. Different locations across the Memphis area are urging people to stay inside and are on lockdown.”

A man was shot and killed at 4:35 p.m. at South Parkway East and a woman was injured in a separate shooting incident “on Norris Road near I-240.”

There is no official confirmation to whether these two attacks are part of the suspect’s shooting spree.

