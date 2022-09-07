Report: Nevada Race Could ‘Cost Democrats Their Senate Majority’

The Silver State’s toss-up race between vulnerable incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Trump-endorsed Adam Laxalt “could cost Democrats their Senate majority,” The Hill reported Wednesday.

Cortez Masto is “fighting to keep her spot” from former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt, and even though she is raising more money than him, recent polling shows candidates in a statistical tie.

“This is the most important race on the map for Republicans or Democrats,” a GOP strategist told the publication. “In Laxalt, you’ve got a candidate who can carry the change message very clearly, unify all clans in the Republican Party and is running a good race.”

A Democrat operative told The Hill that “the Cortez Masto campaign and Nevada Democrats are prepared for what they have to do this fall in order to be successful.”

Given that Democrats have largely failed voters on everyday issues, like inflation, the economy, crime, and immigration, Nevada Democrats, including Cortez Masto, are honing in on abortion in the hopes of riling their base. On Tuesday, the party’s Senate campaign arm launched an ad as party of a $33 million campaign, criticizing Laxalt for being pro-life and for celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade.

However, Democrats’ hysterics over abortion are essentially all for show, given that the state already codified the so-called “right to abortion” for up to 24 weeks in 1990. The only way to change the state’s law is for voters to weigh in on another ballot initiative. Laxalt’s campaign spokesperson, Brian Freimuth, called the new ad “dishonest” and “wildly inaccurate,” and, contrary to Cortez Masto’s false claims, Laxalt has repeatedly emphasized that he would not support a national abortion ban.

While Cortez Masto tries to drum up support by talking about abortion, Laxalt is focusing on the economy, inflation, and President Joe Biden’s open border.

“Her rubber-stamp support for Biden’s big spending proposals saddled our state with 15.4 percent inflation, costing each Nevada family $10,000 this year. This is making day-to-day life unaffordable for Nevadans and they’re enthusiastic about an opportunity for a new direction,” Freimuth told the publication.

Both candidates are also vying for Hispanic voters’ support. Overall, Hispanic voters have been trending away from Democrats and more toward the GOP, prime examples being Florida and Texas in 2020. Nevada is seeing a similar separation, which “could be a particular cause of concern for Democrats,” the report states. A new poll shows Cortez Masto only leading Laxalt with Hispanic voters by 11 points and nine points with Hispanic voters over 50 — a significant drop from her 30-point lead with Hispanic voters in the 2016 election.