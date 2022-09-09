The far-left MSNBC network’s website has no coverage of Democrat politician Robert Telles, the public administrator for Las Vegas’s Clark County suspected of murdering Las Vegas reporter Jeff German over negative coverage.

A search on the MSNBC website on Thursday and Friday for “Robert Telles” or “Jeff German” showed “no results.”

The lack of coverage on MSNBC’s website is despite German being stabbed to death last week, and Telles being arrested Wednesday. Many establishment media outlets covered Telles’s arrest, including MSNBC’s sister network NBC News.

However, in many of the establishment media stories the 45-year-old Telles is not explicitly identified as a Democrat, with mention only that Telles recently lost a Democratic primary race.

On air, MSNBC did cover the murder, but reportedly did not mention Telles’s political affiliation.

According to Fox News’s media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn, MSNBC’s Morning Joe cohost Willie Geist described Telles as a “public official” and “a man named Robert Telles.”

Wulfsohn also reported the liberal network in general avoided noting Telles’s political affiliation. He reported that ABC News described Telles as a “local politician” and a “Las Vegas county official,” and CBS News described him as an “elected official” and a “man named Robert Telles,” and NBC News described him as a “local government official,” and three out of four CNN programs avoided his party affiliation.

The suspected murder by a Democrat politician goes against a Democrat narrative, led by President Joe Biden, that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to the country.

Telles’s loss came after German reported a string of stories for the Las Vegas Journal-Review that were unfavorable to Telles, including allegations of workplace hostility and an inappropriate relationship with a work colleague.

German, 69, was one of the paper’s most experienced and respected journalists. He had covered crime and corruption in Las Vegas for 40 years.

