MSNBC Website Has No Coverage of Democrat Politician Accused of Killing Las Vegas Reporter

A booking photo of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is shown on a television during a news conference at the LVMPD headquarters held to brief media members on his arrest on the charge of open murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter …
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kristina Wong

The far-left MSNBC network’s website has no coverage of Democrat politician Robert Telles, the public administrator for Las Vegas’s Clark County suspected of murdering Las Vegas reporter Jeff German over negative coverage.

A search on the MSNBC website on Thursday and Friday for “Robert Telles” or “Jeff German” showed “no results.”

The lack of coverage on MSNBC’s website is despite German being stabbed to death last week, and Telles being arrested Wednesday. Many establishment media outlets covered Telles’s arrest, including MSNBC’s sister network NBC News.

However, in many of the establishment media stories the 45-year-old Telles is not explicitly identified as a Democrat, with mention only that Telles recently lost a Democratic primary race.

On air, MSNBC did cover the murder, but reportedly did not mention Telles’s political affiliation.

The Associated Press

Jeff German, host of “Mobbed Up,” poses with Planet Hollywood, formerly the Aladdin, in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

According to Fox News’s media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn, MSNBC’s Morning Joe cohost Willie Geist described Telles as a “public official” and “a man named Robert Telles.”

Metro Officers depart the home of Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Authorities served search warrants at Telles home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in connection with the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Metro Officers depart the home of Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Wulfsohn also reported the liberal network in general avoided noting Telles’s political affiliation. He reported that ABC News described Telles as a “local politician” and a “Las Vegas county official,” and CBS News described him as an “elected official” and a “man named Robert Telles,” and NBC News described him as a “local government official,” and three out of four CNN programs avoided his party affiliation.

The suspected murder by a Democrat politician goes against a Democrat narrative, led by President Joe Biden, that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to the country.

Telles’s loss came after German reported a string of stories for the Las Vegas Journal-Review that were unfavorable to Telles, including allegations of workplace hostility and an inappropriate relationship with a work colleague.

German, 69, was one of the paper’s most experienced and respected journalists. He had covered crime and corruption in Las Vegas for 40 years.

