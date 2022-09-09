The South Carolina Senate this week failed to approve a near-total abortion ban passed by the state’s House last month.

The South Carolina House last month passed a bill that would have banned abortion from the time of conception, with exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Per the measure, the narrow exception period lasts up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, but the woman must inform her doctor that she was raped. The doctor is then expected to report the rape to law enforcement.

However, this measure failed to hold up in the state’s Senate, as lawmakers offered instead a six-week abortion ban — similar to what is already in place but under legal challenge. The Senate’s version of the bill bans abortion at six weeks instead of the moment of conception, but it does remain relatively consistent in allowing abortion up to 12 weeks into pregnancy in cases of rape or incest.

It adds that termination of a pregnancy will also be permitted if the baby has a “fatal anomaly or when the life of the mother is at risk,” per the Washington Post. That version passed 27-16.