Republican state Sen. Tom Davis is among five Republicans who stopped the House version of the bill, contending that the House’s version failed to offer an “equitable balancing of competing rights.” He apparently made that determination after speaking to his teenage daughters.

Republican state Sen. Sandy Senn appeared to co-opt the language of the radical left, stating that “we ladies are about to suffer a setback at the hands of a lot of white males in here, but we’re going to live to fight another day.” She did not support the original six-week abortion ban embraced by the state’s legislature, either.

Notably, the state’s existing six-week abortion ban has been temporarily halted by the state’s Supreme Court, pending legal challenges.

However, some states are finding success in a post-Roe world, as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed a bill banning abortion with very limited exceptions, including rape, incest, or preserving the life of the mother.

The battle remains on that front, as it is facing lawsuits ahead of going into effect next week, one of which contends that the law violates the state’s 2015 religious-freedom law.