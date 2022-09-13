Republicans cannot allow Democrats to divide them on important issues such as energy policy, Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) exhorted in an exclusive ad released Tuesday, reminding his colleagues that the right side has the “winning strategy.”

“With some issues, losing simply isn’t an option. And it’s obvious to almost everyone that energy policy is one of those issues,” Duncan begins in the ad, which features two flag football teams — one (the red team) representing those with interests in energy independence, and the other (the gray team) representing the left’s globalist interests.

“The other team scores the biggest victory when they convince our teammates to fight amongst themselves. With the whole world rooting against us, it will take every member of our team working together, all focused on the same common goal of energy independence,” Duncan, who serves as the “Republican coach” in the ad, states.

“Each member of our team brings their own unique gifts to the fight, we shouldn’t have to choose between them,” he said, as the GOP team features players representing solar, nuclear, oil and gas, hydro, coal, and wind.

“I don’t know any logical, rational person who can successfully argue against an all-the-above energy policy. Forcing your strongest player out of the game is clearly a losing strategy, unless you’re actually playing for the other team,” he continued.

“But you know, I do know enemies around the world who want to see the end of American energy independence. And I know a lot of Democrats want to help them weaken our great nation by using this issue as a political football,” he said, as the other team, representing the left’s globalist interests, features players such as Russia, China, Iran, energy dependence, and a weaker America.

However, Duncan said Republicans actually have the winning strategy, but it is essential to have the the “right people in place, who have the knowledge and experience and the political willpower and leadership skills to build bridges and unite all the stakeholders toward the common goal of affordable energy and energy independence.”

“We have an uphill battle ahead of us–not only do our enemies and their power hungry globalist partners want to weaken America, but now we have an executive branch who seems to be siding with the other team,” Duncan said, adding that “losing is not an option.”

“We can and we will win,” he vowed.

WATCH:

Duncan’s ad release follows news of the U.S. emergency oil reserves falling to the lowest level in in nearly 40 years — since 1984. This, along with the Biden administration’s continued attacks on American energy independence — from nixing the Keystone XL Pipeline to canceling oil and gas lease sales — and soaring inflation, could trigger gas prices to climb yet again. And although the Biden administration has celebrated prices falling from their record high of $5.016 in mid-June, prices are still $1.327 higher than they were on former President Trump’s last full day in office. According to a news release from AAA, the national gas price average stood at $2.38 on January 19, 2021.