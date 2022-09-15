Team Biden Debuts Bilingual White House Press Briefing

The White House on Thursday celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting part of the daily press briefing in Spanish.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began the briefing by inviting the White House director of Hispanic media Luisana Pérez Fernández to deliver a statement in Spanish.

“We are very, very lucky to have her in the White House, leading our efforts to reach the Hispanic community on TV, radio, social media, and so much more,” Jean-Pierre said.

Fernández spoke for about five minutes in Spanish before Jean-Pierre replaced her at the podium and repeated the statement in English to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month.

“When we honor the rich history and values the Hispanic community contributes to our nation during National Hispanic Heritage Month we reaffirm that diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths,” both Fernandez and Jean-Pierre said.

They also pointedly accused President Donald Trump of contributing to “injustices” that Hispanics face in the United States.

“We also acknowledge the struggles and injustices that they face, particularly under the previous administration’s attack against the community,” they said.