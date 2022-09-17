Three in Ten Americans Still Refusing to Get the Coronavirus Jab

The percentage of Americans who are refusing to get a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus is remaining consistent, as nearly three in ten have yet to receive a single jab for the virus, a poll from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey found that 28 percent have not received any coronavirus jab from any manufacturer, compared to 72 percent who said they have. What is more, 58 percent indicated that they are at least triple vaccinated.

However, it appears that those who are unvaccinated will remain so, as 66 percent said they do to plan on getting any shots, followed by 16 percent who said they “might” and nine percent who said they will in the future.

The survey was taken September 10-13, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens.

The prevailing resistance against the jab follows federal health officials spreading vaccine misinformation, originally pitching the vaccine as a surefire way to protect oneself from the virus. President Biden himself is among those who touted vaccine misinformation, stating in July 2021 that “you’re not going to get COVID” if you get the vaccine. Months later, in December 2021, Biden appealed to “patriotism,” asserting that vaccinated individuals do not spread the disease — another blatant falsehood.

“How about patriotism? How about you make sure you’re vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anybody else? What about that? What’s the big deal?” he asked at the time.

Months later, the quadruple vaccinated president contracted the virus.

The efficacy of the jabs has remained subject to criticism, as federal health officials continue to promote additional shots, even floating the possibility of annual jabs as critics raise concerns about side effects, many of which they believe are being swept under the rug.

Notably, the FDA last month announced that it amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccines to “authorize bivalent formulations of the vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination.” However, the FDA gave the green light without clinical data, claiming that the did not have “time”:

Fauci on covid boosters: "We don't have time to do a clinical trial" pic.twitter.com/c8qUaiNWCp — tlearo (@urhomie4l) September 8, 2022

“If it wasn’t for people like me, they would want to mandate these new boosters that are coming out, which weren’t even– Fauci says we don’t have time for a clinical trial,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a Thursday press conference.

“Okay, well, why should that be forced on anybody then? I mean, give me a break. They did eight mice, and then they’re gonna try to force you to take this?” he added.