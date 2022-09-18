Breitbart News’ Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow spoke at Turning Point USA’s Defeating The Great Reset conference on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, where he told the audience that “stifling taxation” and “historic inflation” resulting from coronavirus-related restrictions are part of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s plan to implement “The Great Reset.”

“They’re using lavish parties and vacation destinations in beautiful parts of the world, and cajoling people with celebrities and world leaders to talk about climate change,” Marlow said of how the World Economic Forum gains power.

“By the way, if you want to go to one of these things, good luck getting there without a private plane,” the editor-in-chief quipped.

Marlow went on to explain that the WEF achieves its power by appealing to the egos of the elite, telling them, “You’re saving the world, and of course, you’ll be very powerful when you do save it. And all the powerful people are already in on it, and you don’t want to be left behind.”

In order to target the middle class, countries that have embraced the WEF vision suppress them “with stifling taxation and socialism,” Marlow added. “They make it harder to traverse from class to class.”

“They make it more difficult to stay in the middle class if you’re already there, because the tax burden falls so heavily on the middle classes in what we refer to as Western capitalist societies, though, I would say we’re kind of inching toward socialism here, when you start thinking about how 75 percent of medical expenditures are now done by the government,” he said.

“This keeps the middle class distracted and unable to compete on the global idea stage,” Marlow said.

The Breaking the News author added that these governments “distract the poor with bread and circus: addictive screens, tech, and then you buy off the rest of them by printing money — keep them stuck on their phones, scrolling.”

“Not doing anything productive, not reading a book, not writing a book, not starting a business, not trying to get that job and working those extra hours to have the capital to start your business,” he continued, adding that if anyone believes that isn’t good enough, they’ll “cut you a little check.”

“That’s how they don’t have any opposition,” Marlow said, before pointing to the recent Chinese coronavirus pandemic as a prime example.

“What happened during the pandemic?” Marlow asked. “A lot of Netflix and chill, and then the bag of cash where you just look at your bank account, and if you’re not in the middle or upper class, you’ve got a pile of money there.”

“This wasn’t just the United States that did it, this was all over the world,” he said. “You were told you’re not allowed to work. You’re not allowed to advance yourself. You actually have to stay home while the people in Davos can congregate.”

“And where do we find ourselves now? Historic inflation,” Marlow said. “And what does the inflation do? It suppresses the growth of the lower and middle classes the most. They get hit the hardest, as always. And this is part of the plan, it’s already in motion.”

Watch Marlow’s full speech below:

Turning Point USA

