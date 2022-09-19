Critics Roast Biden for Declaring the Pandemic ‘Over’: All Emergency Powers Should Be ‘Voided’

Critics roasted President Biden after the commander-in-chief declared the Chinese coronavirus pandemic “over,” contending that, if it is true, then emergency powers should be “voided” and all vaccine mandates should be lifted moving forward.

During an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, Biden stated that the “pandemic is over.”

“We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over,” Biden said.

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it,” Biden added.

However, critics were quick to point to the discrepancies in Biden’s statement, as some are still subject to vaccine mandates and emergency powers are still intact.

“If ‘the pandemic is over’ as Biden says, then all of the President’s emergency powers predicated on a pandemic, all COVID vax mandates, the emergency powers of every governor, Emergency Use Authorizations, and the PREP act should all be voided tomorrow,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) stated on social media following Biden’s remark:

“Since the pandemic is now ‘over,’ Biden must immediately cease his draconian mask and vaccine mandates for Americans,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said, echoing the same sentiment:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) noted that Biden’s declaration throws a wrench in his plan to force taxpayers to forgive student loan debt.

“Biden admitted last night that the COVID pandemic is over. In other words, there is no ‘ongoing emergency’ to justify his proposal for student loan handouts,” she said:

“Biden now says ‘the pandemic is over’ as he’s kicking tens of thousands of healthy soldiers out of the military with his COVID vaccine mandate,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo observed.

“These soldiers should be reinstated immediately,” he added:

“Joe Biden should get the Nobel Prize for single-handedly ending the COVID-19 Pandemic just before the midterms, especially when his Administration had predicted 100 million new cases this fall!” former Trump adviser Jason Miller exclaimed as others piled on, noting the convenient timing of Biden making this declaration right ahead of the midterms:

Now that President Biden has declared the Covid pandemic to be “over,”I wonder what Vice President Harris, the Border Czar, has planned for the thousands of illegal migrants crossing the border when Title 42 goes away. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) September 19, 2022

NEW: President Biden said he believes the Covid-19 pandemic is "over" during his 60 Minutes interview. Any remaining mask and vaccine mandate should be null and void immediately. Future vaccines, treatments, tests should undergo complete FDA review and not expedited under EUA. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) September 19, 2022

If the pandemic is over we can end universal mail-in voting immediately Thanks Joe Biden! — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2022

Your reminder that Biden was wearing masks outside *2 WEEKS AGO* but is now saying the pandemic is “over” because the election is coming up and he is completely full of crap pic.twitter.com/rxar5SLI6Z — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 19, 2022

Joe Biden says the covid pandemic is over. Left wingers are going to be furious at him for this, but this is also interesting because less than a month ago he justified canceling a trillion dollars in student loans by citing his covid emergency powers. pic.twitter.com/gSxsrynGNi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2022

Last night, Biden admitted “the pandemic is over.” The ongoing “public health emergency” was the entire basis for Biden’s unconstitutional student loan forgiveness plan. Emergency powers, vaccine mandates, and COVID funding requests should be voided TODAY! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 19, 2022

Joe Biden asked Congress to pass $22 billion in new pandemic funding THIS WEEK because he said the pandemic was NOT over! Now that Biden says the pandemic is over, he should END the military COVID vax mandate and STOP making young children wear masks in Head Start! https://t.co/vfuIzFLGJe — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) September 19, 2022

Now that Joe Biden has declared the COVID pandemic to be over, will we see pandemic-era voting practices end? If not, why not? — Mark Meuser for U.S. Senate (@MarkMeuser) September 19, 2022

It remains unclear why Biden opted to make this declaration this month, particularly after continuing to use emergency powers related to the pandemic to check off far-left agenda items, including forgiving student loan debt.

All the while, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci has warned the U.S. will likely see a surge of coronavirus cases in the fall. However, World Health Organization (W.H.O.) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus struck an optimistic chord last week, stating that the “end is in sight” when it comes to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Americans, however, have continued to revert to a state of pre-pandemic normalcy for the past year and more, despite the left’s attempts to keep people locked down and masked up for months on end. And while federal health officials long pointed to vaccines as the way out of the pandemic, it is now common knowledge that vaccines do not prevent the virus, nor the transmission of it — two false claims President Biden made last year, spreading blatant vaccine misinformation. Nevertheless, as Biden attempted to force the vaccine on millions of Americans using the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), he learned the hard way as the Supreme Court struck down the bulk of the rule. The quadruple-vaccinated president later went on to contract the virus.