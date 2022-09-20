Thirty-three Republican senators on Monday demanded Attorney General Merrick Garland give the attorney probing Hunter Biden special counsel powers and protections.

The president’s son is reportedly under investigation for tax fraud, money laundering, and gun and foreign lobbying violations by Trump-appointed United States Attorney David C. Weiss.

Allowing the investigating attorney to have special counsel powers and protections would put further distance from President Joe Biden and the investigation into Hunter and the Biden family business dealings.

“Given that the investigation involves the President’s son, we believe it is important to provide U.S. Attorney Weiss with special counsel authorities and protections to allow him to investigate an appropriate scope of potentially criminal conduct, avoid the appearance of impropriety, and provide additional assurances to the American people that the Hunter Biden investigation is free from political influence,” the senators wrote to Garland.

“There is no way of knowing the entire scope of the investigation, but evidence seems to be mounting that Hunter Biden committed numerous federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering, and foreign-lobbying violations,” the letter continued.

“Given the politicization of the DOJ under your watch and the importance of avoiding any appearance of impropriety, the undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authorities of a special counsel,” the letter continued. “This is one important action that you can take that will go a long way in restoring faith in our governmental institutions.”

Hunter Biden could reportedly be charged by the Justice Department for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm, as the probe into Joe Biden’s son comes to a head. https://t.co/K0BHIdAcUZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 21, 2022

Garland has previously refused to say whether a special counsel should be placed over the investigation to maintain a just probe. He also not commented on giving Weiss special counsel powers and protections.

But Garland has promised not to interfere with the probe. “He is supervising the investigation and I’m not at liberty to talk about internal Justice Department deliberations, but he is in charge of that investigation,” Garland said of Weiss.

The demand letter comes as Garland told potential DOJ and FBI whistleblowers not to speak with senators, representatives, or committee staff members about the probe into the Biden family business schemes. “Such a restriction is contrary to law and undermines the constitutional responsibility of Members of Congress to provide congressional oversight of the Executive Branch,” the letter stated.

The letter was signed by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), among others.

BIDEN FAMILY CORRUPTION UPDATE: Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, at the White House 19 times as Vice President. https://t.co/Dk0MsIW0rX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 24, 2022

The GOP senators are not the only individuals calling for additional powers and protections in the Hunter Biden probe. Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley has said a special counsel should be appointed by Garland to study the Biden family business.

Turley noted Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing by Hunter.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in July that Joe Biden’s top law enforcement officer should appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation, following revelations by whistleblowers within the FBI that top brass were working to discredit allegations against the first son.

“[I]ntervening events, especially recent reports about FBI whistleblowers and the possible reach of the investigation, warrant adding the protections of special counsel status to assure that key decisions are made independently without political ‘favor,’” Barr told the Federalist.

The probe into Hunter is a separate matter from the laptop investigation that was allegedly shut down by former FBI agent Tim Thibault in 2020. Grassley believes Thibault “shut down” a totally separate probe into Hunter’s laptop that is likely unrelated to the ongoing criminal probe concerning reported tax fraud by the president’s son.

A 2017 email from Hunter’s laptop revealed a business deal between Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party would include ten percent “held by H for the big guy ?” Bobulinski confirmed “the reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much-publicized May 13, 2017 e-mail was in fact a reference to Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times the president has had no part in the family business, but evidence shows he has been involved in at least 17 instances.

Meanwhile, the public doubts Joe Biden’s claims. Sixty-two percent of registered voters believe Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from Biden family business deals. Fifty-eight percent of voters believed Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent said Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.