Former Attorney General Bill Barr said on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s top law enforcement officer should appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation, following revelations by whistleblowers within the FBI that top brass were working to discredit allegations against the first son.

Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss is investigating Hunter and associates for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm, CNN reported. Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Security Division, Matthew Olsen, on Thursday confirmed to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in a congressional hearing the agency is investigating Hunter Biden.

The case has been largely under wraps until Monday, when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed “highly credible” allegations of efforts within the FBI and the Justice Department to downplay or dismiss negative information about Hunter Biden. Bill Barr believes the credible allegations are enough for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel.

“[I]ntervening events, especially recent reports about FBI whistleblowers and the possible reach of the investigation, warrant adding the protections of special counsel status to assure that key decisions are made independently without political ‘favor,’” Barr told the Federalist.