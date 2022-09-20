Attendees at the Trump rally with JD Vance in Youngstown, Ohio, responded to the Democrat Senate candidate’s call to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement.

Breitbart News spoke to attendees at the Youngstown, Ohio, Trump rally, who addressed Tim Ryan’s call to “kill and confront” those who he referred to as “extremists” in the Republican Party.

Ryan’s comments came in an interview with MSNBC, where he remarked that while some policy solutions may come from Republicans, they would not come from “the extremists that we’re dealing with everyday,” going on to say, “We have to kill and confront that movement.”

One attendee told Breitbart News he thinks Tim Ryan is “out of his mind,” while another said, “It is evident in every single state right now, they’re trying to knock us down as quick as possible so we’re silenced.”

“He’s a phony, he’s a fake, he’s a typical Democrat,” one Trump supporter commented.

One Trump supporter blasted Ryan’s call to “kill and confront” fellow Americans, saying, “We’re Americans just like he is. Just because I believe in one thing and not another, you’re going to kill me? That’s bullcrap man,” one attendee charged.

Former president Donald Trump also commented on Ryan’s statements, saying,”If he says it its fine, if I say we’d like to raise our voice a little bit to the radical left” then the media would accuse him of treason.

Trump comments on Tim Ryan’s call to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement. pic.twitter.com/Vo8wQSZuvC — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) September 18, 2022

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.