Nearly 30 Guns Being Raffled for High School Athletics Fundraiser

The Brandon High School athletics booster club in Brandon, Mississippi, is raffling nearly 30 guns during the month of October in a fundraiser for school athletics.

Mississippi Today reports that the Thirty for Thirty raffle will give away a prize each day during the 31 days of October and 28 of the prizes are firearms.

Winners must “[pick] up their prize directly from Van’s Sporting Goods, a local outdoor store, and must meet ‘all qualifying criteria.””

A Facebook post by Brandon High shows the guns available to win during the raffle include a Sig Sauer P365 9mm, a Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield 9mm, a Beretta APX-A1 9mm, a Henry Lever Action .22 Magnum, a Ruger American .22 Magnum rifle, and a Thompson Center 5566 30-06 rifle.

Other prizes include cash and a Pelican Elite 50-quart cooler.

Thirty for Thirty 🎟 went out today!! See any Brandon athlete to purchase your chance at winning some great prizes!!! $20/ticket Posted by Brandon Bulldog Athletics on Monday, September 19, 2022

Brandon High School Principal Bryan Marshall commented on the raffle saying, “There’s lots of gun giveaways in Mississippi that I know of. Most people do it the same way, nobody actually handles a weapon because you can’t just give a weapon away without it being registered, you’ve got to go through the process.”

