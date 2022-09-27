DeSantis Spokeswoman Blasts Klobuchar: ‘Florida Has Experienced Hurricanes Throughout Recorded History’

Christina Pushaw, the DeSantis campaign’s rapid response director, blasted Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) after the senator bizarrely implied that voting for Democrats will stop hurricanes.
During an appearance on Morning Joe, failed Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar suggested that voting for Democrats will help stop extreme weather events, essentially blaming hurricanes on “climate change.”
“We just did something about climate change, for the first time in decades. That’s why we’ve got to win this, as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We gotta win in the midterms,” Klobuchar said, implying that Democrat policies would help prevent extreme weather phenomena, which have been occurring since the beginning of time:
Did Amy Klobuchar just suggest voting for Democrats will stop hurricanes?
"We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That's why [Democrats] have to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida." pic.twitter.com/F9cDc7QAr9
Pushaw is among those who highlighted the absurdity of Klobuchar’s claim.
“Florida has experienced hurricanes throughout recorded history, before Democrats and Republicans existed. But the Party of Science will never miss an opportunity to play politics with a natural disaster. Gross and shameless,” she said as others piled on:
Florida has experienced hurricanes throughout recorded history, before Democrats and Republicans existed. But the Party of Science will never miss an opportunity to play politics with a natural disaster. Gross and shameless. https://t.co/TW5YFQBap9
“Wow very weird! Taking credit for controlling the weather! Wow!!” one user remarked.
“’The Inflation Reduction Act will end hurricanes’ – Amy Klobuchar,” another said, mocking the senator.
“HAHA. I thought it was the inflation reduction act I did not know it was the hurricane reduction act,” another chimed in.
The latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast has the storm angling for the west coast of Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph:
“Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in southwest and west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected by this evening,” the update reads, urging residents to “rush all preparations to completion today.”
