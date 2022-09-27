DeSantis Spokeswoman Blasts Klobuchar: ‘Florida Has Experienced Hurricanes Throughout Recorded History’

Christina Pushaw, the DeSantis campaign’s rapid response director, blasted Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) after the senator bizarrely implied that voting for Democrats will stop hurricanes.

During an appearance on Morning Joe, failed Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar suggested that voting for Democrats will help stop extreme weather events, essentially blaming hurricanes on “climate change.”

“We just did something about climate change, for the first time in decades. That’s why we’ve got to win this, as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We gotta win in the midterms,” Klobuchar said, implying that Democrat policies would help prevent extreme weather phenomena, which have been occurring since the beginning of time:

Did Amy Klobuchar just suggest voting for Democrats will stop hurricanes? "We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That's why [Democrats] have to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida." pic.twitter.com/F9cDc7QAr9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2022

Pushaw is among those who highlighted the absurdity of Klobuchar’s claim.