The State Department announced Thursday a decision to appoint President Joe Biden’s White House chief of staff’s wife to serve as a diplomat for “biodiversity and water resources.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed Monica Medina, the wife of President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, as the new Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources. The position was newly created to send a message, the statement said, as “a symbol of Biden’s “commitment to resolving the world’s intertwined biodiversity and water crises.”

The statement continued:

Decades of evidence shows that water security is essential to global efforts to increase equity and economic growth, build inclusive and resilient societies, bolster health and food security, decrease the risk of conflict or instability, and tackle the climate crisis.

Medina told The Washington Post in an interview she wanted the United States and every nation to conserve 30 percent of their land and water for the sake of preserving the planet.

Biden has already announced his goal of conserving a third of America’s land and waters by the year 2030.

She stressed the importance of conservation to prevent climate change.

“If we can solve the biodiversity crisis, we’re a long way along the way to solving the climate crisis.”