Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly (AZ) has tried to position himself as a moderate among the extreme positions of the Democrat Party. But in reality, Kelly has supported nearly all the Democrats’ radical policy initiatives throughout his tenure in the Senate.

The list includes:

Casting the deciding vote for President Joe Biden’s wasteful spending that fueled inflation. Enabling Biden to spend nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money on stimulus checks to criminals in prison, which includes the Boston Marathon Bomber. Voting for Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” that will raise taxes and fund the IRS’s 87,000 new IRS agents. Voting four times to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline. Supporting a ban on fracking three times that lead to American energy independence. Blocking new energy production on federal lands that would have helped lower gasoline prices. Opposing an effort to block Biden’s plan to export oil from America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to foreign countries, including China. Voting three times to defund the construction of the southern border wall. Refusing to renew Title 42, a Trump-era border policy that expelled illegal immigrants. Declining to hire 18,000 Border Patrol agents before any new IRS agents are hired. Breaking his promise to force the Biden administration to fund the Arizona National Guard troops stationed at the border by the state.

Trump-endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, the opponent of Kelly, said this week that Kelly’s record of supporting the Democrats’ radical policies will ultimately hurt him among independents.

“When independents learn about Mark Kelly’s voting record — he pretends to be independent but actually he votes in lockstep for Joe Biden’s failed agenda — well, that’s pretty much all they need to know to come over to our side and vote Republican for a change,” Masters told KTAR on Wednesday.

“So, I think we’re going to continue to peel away, and ultimately I think most independents will break our way in November,” he added.

According to a recent poll by the Trafalgar Group, Masters only trails Kelly by 1.2 points (45.4-46.6 percent).

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.