A woman who moved to Portland, Oregon, for its leftist values was offended by the mayor’s reaction on Wednesday when speaking about the city’s homeless problem.

Gillian Rose shared criticisms during a virtual city council meeting and said the encampments all over the city were a huge problem for everyone, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

“You have to stop enabling this,” she pleaded. “I’m angry and I’m sad and I’m fed up, and I’m so sick of having politicians pander to a woke agenda that’s been nothing short of an epic failure.”

However, Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) chuckled, then said, “Thank you, you’ve made your point emphatically clear. Thank you for being here and sharing your perspective, we do appreciate it.”

In August, one Portland resident described the area near his home where he experienced the problem on a daily basis.

However, it took neighbors hundreds of phone calls and emails to get city officials to do anything about it, according to a video from KGW News:

When asked if it was a shock that it required so much effort to have something done, the man in the video said, “Absolutely. It is absolutely remarkable that no one responds, no one seems to care. Obviously, we feel like these individuals get more rights than we do.”

Per a Daily Mail article, Rose claimed Wheeler displayed a flippant attitude when she voiced her concerns, stating, “When he laughed, it kind of just proved my point.”

Rose reportedly moved to the area a few years ago because she believed in its leftist values, but it turned out to be the opposite of what she thought it would be.

Families in the Democrat-controlled city were leaving because of the homelessness problem and rampant crime, according to an August report.

“Homeless camps across the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland — located approximately eight miles from downtown — have changed what once was a desirable neighborhood into an unsafe area, causing some longtime residents to either leave or consider it,” per Breitbart News.

To make matters worse, Portland’s homicide rate increased 207 percent over the highs seen from 2019 to 2021, a report published in July said.