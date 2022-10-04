The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Victory Fund announced $1.5 million for two ads on Tuesday, hitting Pennsylvania’s Democrat U.S. Senate nominee, John Fetterman, five weeks before the election.

The RJC Victory Fund released two ads backed by $1.5 million on Tuesday, hitting Fetterman in two critical areas in the Keystone State — Philadelphia and Pittsburgh — on broadcast and cable television.

The interchangeable ads — No Way and We Do Too — are meant to target black voters, according to the Jewish Republican group. Both ads feature black Pennsylvania voters slamming the far-left Democrat candidate for not apologizing after targeting, stopping, and detaining an unarmed black jogger in 2013.

In 2013, Mayor Fetterman used his shotgun to stop an unarmed black jogger and detain him when he was a mayor. Fetterman told police that he heard gunshots near his home and spotted the man running, according to the police report. An officer who patted down the man found no weapons.

The ads emphasize that Fetterman did not apologize for his actions. At the time, the Democrat told WTAE-TV in an interview, “I believe I did the right thing. But I may have broken the law in the course of it. I’m certainly not above the law.”

“Radical John Fetterman’s outrageous vigilantism – pulling a shotgun on an unarmed, innocent Black man in 2013 – is absolutely disqualifying for someone wanting to be a United States Senator,” RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said.

Brooks added:

Let’s not forget what happened that day: John Fetterman, armed with a shotgun, chased down a Black jogger and wrongfully held him against his will at gunpoint. This horrifying ordeal is eerily reminiscent of what tragically happened to Ahmaud Arbery – the only difference being that those in the pickup truck in Georgia shot and killed Mr. Arbery. Thankfully, John Fetterman did not pull the trigger. At the time, John Fetterman himself said that he may have broken the law. John Fetterman’s actions betrayed the trust of the African American community and demonstrated his abysmally poor judgment. To compound this outrage, John Fetterman – to this day – has never apologized to the victim, Christopher Miyares, to the Black community, or to the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The voters of Pennsylvania will hold John Fetterman accountable on Election Day this November. And the RJC’s new hard-hitting ads, with $1.5 million dollars behind them, will serve to remind voters of John Fetterman’s appalling conduct.

The first ad, No Way, showed a woman telling black voters to look into Fetterman before voting for him. Emphasizing Fetterman’s 2013 incident, she added, “He didn’t even apologize – and now he wants our vote? Not a chance.”

Watch:

The second ad, We Do Too, showed a man emphasizing Fetterman telling a reporter that he “may have broken the law” when chasing down the unarmed jogger.

The man added, “Now this guy’s running for Senate. You can’t make that shit up. He ought to be in jail. Why did John Fetterman see a Black man and do that? He knows why. And our community does too.”

Watch:

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.