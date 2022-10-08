Former President Donald Trump spoke about the reports that federal law enforcement has enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son Hunter with tax and gun violations during a Save America rally in Nevada on Saturday, calling those speculated charges a “charade” to avoid bringing major charges against Hunter.

Trump’s remarks came after the Washington Post reported on Thursday that federal agents “have gathered what they believe is sufficient evidence” to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a gun-related violation.

However, Trump warned that any charges against Hunter would be a smoke screen to shield him from charges stemming from the crimes allegedly found on his laptop. Trump said:

Now they’re leaking that they may actually be charging Hunter Biden with very minor charges relative to the crimes that he apparently committed. And look, we don’t want bad stuff to happen but they’re leaking that a couple of minor charges, relatively compared to the kind of charges that they could be. And that’s up to them.

TRUMP on Hunter Biden: "They're leaking a couple of minor charges… relatively compared to the kind of charges they could be." #SaveAmericaRally pic.twitter.com/wFe1UD1Vu3 — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 9, 2022

“But are they actually going to do the right thing and hold the Bidens accountable or is this just a charade and an excuse to continue targeting me and our movement of make America great again and America First? I don’t know,” Trump said.

Trump then accused federal law enforcement of “prosecutorial misconduct” for their handling of Hunter Biden’s criminal case. He suggested prosecutors could bring those minor charges against Hunter to make things seem more “fair” while they target him and his supporters.

Trump said:

I think I think they’re doing this for a little reason. I think they want to target us, and they make it look a little bit more fair when they throw out a couple of charges about Hunter. Now you know what’s happening. It’s a disgrace. What’s happening in this country, and it is prosecutorial misconduct. And the people in this country aren’t going to take it.

Trump then discussed the Democrats’ obsession with investigating himself and his family.

“Remember this. They’ve come after me now for six years,” Trump said.

“But there’s never been anything like it. It’s a disgrace,” Trump added. “You know, instead of focusing on our country and focusing on all the problems ahead and focusing on all the potential that we have as a country, all they do is keep investigating and investigating the Russia hoax.”

“And it seems to be always turning around, doesn’t it, where they created the Russia hoax and they were the ones that dealt with Russia in order to create the fake document, the fake dossier, and all of the things that they’ve done, the crimes that they’ve committed, it’s a disgrace,” Trump said.

“But it’s crystal clear that they’re coming after me because I fight for you and I fight for America and they’re not used to that because they don’t want people fighting for America,” Trump added.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.