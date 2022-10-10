18 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Eighteen people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reports the first of the two shooting fatalities was discovered around 7:50 a.m., when a man was discovered shot to death in East Garfield Park.

FOX 32 notes the man had been shot 16 times. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m. “in the 400 block of South Wells Street,” where a 24-year-old and a 38-year-old got into an argument that turned physical.

The 24-year-old pulled a gun and shot the 38-year-old, who was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The 24-year-old was taken into custody.

ABC 7 observed that the violent weekend was followed by three people being shot Monday morning “on a downtown feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway.” The victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Chicago Sun-Times points out that 527 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through October 9, 2022.

