Republican J.D. Vance hammered Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) on the issue of illegal immigration and crime during Monday evening’s debate for the Ohio Senate race.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes was arrested and charged in July with raping a girl in Columbus, Ohio who then became pregnant. The case was cited by President Biden — after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — because the girl traveled to undergo an abortion on June 30 at six weeks pregnant.

During the debate, Vance said he supported exemptions to abortion in cases of rape and incest. Those exemptions allowed the Ohio girl to undergo her abortion in the state of Indiana.

At the same time, Vance blasted Ryan for his years-long support for mass immigration, lax border enforcement, and amnesty for illegal aliens, suggesting illegal alien crimes like the Ohio rape case are partially the result of lawmakers like the longtime Democrat congressman.

“You voted so many times against border-wall funding, so many times for amnesty,” Vance said. “If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place.”

Fuentes had been able to live in the United States for at least seven years, working at a cafe despite his illegal alien status. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency told Breitbart News that they had not previously encountered Fuentes until his arrest for allegedly raping the girl.

