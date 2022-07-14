Detectives Say Illegal Alien Admitted To Twice Raping 10-Year-Old as Girl’s Mother Defends Him

Detectives say the illegal alien charged with rape admitted to raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio to Indiana to have an abortion two times. The girl’s mother, in an interview with Telemundo, is seemingly defending him.

As Breitbart News reported, 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes has been arrested and charged with raping a 10-year-old girl who then became pregnant. The girl’s case was later cited by President Joe Biden and the establishment media after she traveled to Indiana from Ohio to have an abortion on June 30 at six weeks and three days pregnant.

In court proceedings, Franklin County, Ohio, detectives said Fuentes admitted to twice raping the girl who had recently turned 10, indicating that the girl was likely raped when she was just nine-years-old.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman told Breitbart News that Fuentes “has no previous immigration history,” suggesting that he had never been encountered by the agency in the past.

It remains unclear when and how Fuentes arrived in the U.S.

Telemundo, the Spanish-language news network owned by NBCUniversal, interviewed the girl’s mother after arriving at their residence in Columbus, Ohio. The mother, who spoke in Spanish, seemingly defended Fuentes.

The exchange, translated to English, went as follows:

Telemundo reporter: Did the girl live here as well? Mother: Yes, but she’s fine. Everything that they’re saying against him is a lie. Telemundo reporter: Okay. Are the child — are you related to her, or her mother? Mother: She’s my daughter. Telemundo reporter: The woman, who refused to provide her name and concealed her face, states that she has not filed charges against 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, who is charged with rape. Per the authorities, he confessed to having vaginal contact on at least two occasions with the girl who recently turned 10, therefore it is estimated that she may have been nine-years-old when she was raped and became pregnant.

WATCH: The mother of the Ohio 10/y rape victim tells Telemundo's @MariaVargasPion that the child "is fine", and "everything they say about (Gerson Flores) is a lie." pic.twitter.com/Vtpyn404g7 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

The rape swept international headlines after Biden repeated the story twice during speeches at the White House. Biden cited the case as evidence that girls and women would have to travel out of red states to seek abortions following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.

“Ten years old. Raped. Six weeks pregnant. Already traumatized. Was forced to travel to another state,” Biden said. “Imagine being that little girl. Just — I’m serious — just imagine being that little girl.”

Despite Biden’s claims, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost noted that although Ohio has hugely limited abortion across the state, its law allows for medical emergencies which include cases like the 10-year-old girl who was raped.

Fuentes remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bail. ICE agents have placed a detainer on him so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to their custody for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.