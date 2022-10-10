Former Los Angeles, California, District Attorney Jackie Lacey (D) reportedly failed to prosecute the illegal alien, now accused of murdering two Americans in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a 2019 domestic violence case.

Late last week, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, reportedly an illegal alien from Guatemala, allegedly went on a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas strip where he targeted eight random tourists and Americans while wielding a knife.

Barrios is accused of murdering 30-year-old Maris Mareen DiGiovanni and 47-year-old Brent Allan Hallett in the stabbing spree while leaving one victim in critical condition, two others in serious condition, and three more in fair condition.

According to court records detailed by the Daily Mail, Barrios had a criminal record in the sanctuary state of California, which seemingly shielded him from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Specifically, former Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey (D) failed to prosecute Barrios on a domestic violence charge in 2019, which could have locked him up for up to four years in prison.

The Daily Mail reports:

Court documents exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com reveal that Guatemalan alleged undocumented migrant Yoni Barrios, 32, was charged in 2019 with criminal domestic violence by Los Angeles district attorney Jackie Lacey, who has since left office. [Emphasis added] Had he been convicted, Barrios would likely have been imprisoned and deported and would not have been free to commit the senseless slaughter on the Vegas strip this week. [Emphasis added] But Lacey failed to bring the case to court in time, and after 90 days elapsed the judge was forced to dismiss the case under California speedy trial laws, court records say. [Emphasis added]

Three years prior, in 2016, Barrios was prosecuted in Riverside County, California, for dangerous driving and driving without a license but was never handed over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

“Maris loved the beauty of life and lived it to [the] fullest without limitations. She was an authentic and caring friend, a devoted wife, a kick-ass sister, and a loving daughter,” DiGiovanni’s brother wrote in an online post. “… she was a light to the world.”

Barrios has been charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. He remains in Las Vegas police custody without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.