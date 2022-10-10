New York City, Los Angeles Among Major U.S. Cities that Failed to Disclose Rise in Violent Crime for 2021

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) 2021 crime report shows a rise in murders and rapes compared to the prior year, but the data is woefully incomplete because major American cities failed to disclose their documented increases in violent crime.

The FBI’s annual national crime report is meant to detail overall crime trends across the United States. For 2021, as the agency switched to new reporting technology, almost half of all law enforcement agencies in the U.S. failed to submit 12 months of crime statistics for 2021.

Even with just 11,794 of 18,806 law enforcement agencies reporting their local crime statistics to the FBI, murders in 2021 rose about 4.3 percent, while robberies decreased nearly nine percent. Overall, the incomplete FBI report suggests that violent and property crimes “remained consistent” from 2020 to 2021.

Major American cities like New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Phoenix, Arizona, among others, did not disclose full crime statistics to the FBI for last year.

A number of these cities, many with no-bail policies for accused criminals or lenient sentencing rules, have seen their violent crime rates skyrocket in 2020 and 2021. In New York City, for instance, the number of murders in 2021 had risen more than 67 percent since 2017. Likewise, robberies and rapes have both risen year after year.

In April 2021 alone, New York City shootings had jumped 166 percent compared to the same time the previous year. None of this data is captured in the FBI crime report.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, violent crime also rose across the board:

Fatal shootings involving an officer increased 143 percent

Murders increased 12 percent

Auto theft increased over 13 percent

Robberies increased 5.5 percent

Aggravated assaults increased 7.2 percent

Shooting victims increased over 9 percent

Robberies with a firearm increased 21 percent

Murders of homeless people increased 22 percent

In Chicago, where officials reported incomplete crime statistics to the FBI, 2021 was called the city’s “deadliest year in a quarter century” as nearly 800 murders occurred — a 60 percent increase since 2019 and the most murders since 1996.

Chicago also saw more than 3,500 shootings in 2021.

