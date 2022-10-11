The FBI’s Uniform Crime Report (UCR) was just released and shows that more people were beaten to death with fists and feet in 2021 than were killed with rifles.

According to the UCR, 447 people were killed with rifles, while 461 people were killed with “personal weapons” such as hands, fists, feet, etc.

Approximately a year ago Breitbart News reported the FBI’s previous UCR numbers, which showed 454 people were killed with rifles in 2020 while 657 were killed with “personal weapons,” which are defined as “hands, fists, feet, etc.”

Other UCR figures show a similar outcome for 2019, when 375 people were killed with rifles but 639 were killed with “hands, fists, feet, etc.”

On Monday Breitbart New pointed out the UCR report covering 2021 also shows that more people were stabbed or hacked to death than were killed with rifles.

The UCR shows that 447 people were killed with rifles in 2021, while 1,035 people were killed “with knives or cutting instruments.”

