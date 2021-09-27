FBI: More People Killed with Fists, Feet, Than Rifles

The FBI released its Uniform Crime Report (UCR) Monday showing that more people were killed in 2020 with fists and feet than were killed with rifles of all kinds.

The UCR shows that 454 people were killed with rifles in 2020 while 657 were killed with “personnel weapons,” which are defined as “hands, fists, feet, etc.”

The UCR figures show a similar situation was occurred in 2019, when 375 people were killed with rifles but 639 were killed with “hands, fists, feet, etc.”

In 2018 the number of people killed with “hands, fists, feet, etc.,” was more than twice the number killed with rifles of all kinds.

Breitbart News notes that the UCR also shows more than 3.5 times more people were stabbed to death in 2020 than were killed with rifles. The UCR shows that 454 people were shot and killed with rifles in 2020 while 1,732 were stabbed or hacked to death with “knives or cutting instruments.”

