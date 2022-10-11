Kamala Harris Flexes Number of Conversations and Meetings She Had with World Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) wave as they tour the balcony outside the Vice President’s ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Building during a meeting on September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Johnson made a 24-hour visit to …
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Vice President Kamala boasted at a fundraiser on Monday that she has been busy on the international stage meeting with prominent leaders.

“As Vice President of the United States, I have now, 20 months in, met with and directly talked, by phone or in person, with 100 world leaders,” she said. “Presidents, prime ministers, chancellors, kings.”

Harris spoke about her accomplishments during a fundraiser with prominent donors in Princeton, New Jersey.

She said that as vice president, she has experienced what it is like to represent the power of the United States around the world.

“[W]e have always been able to walk into those rooms chin up, shoulders back, talking about what it means to invest in the strength of a democracy, imperfect though it may be,” she said.

Harris has made a point of meeting several world leaders separate from President Joe Biden, giving them a tour of her office in the Executive Office Building and escorting them out on the balcony for reporters to see her.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 18: Escorted by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours the balcony outside Vice President Harris’ ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building November 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Prime Minister Trudeau is in Washington to participate in the first North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS) since 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and with US Vice President Kamala Harris wave from a balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks with Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, on the balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, May 21, 2021. Moon Jae-in is set to make a last-ditch attempt to bring the U.S. and North Korea together under his watch when he meets President Biden at the White House today, trying to revive dormant nuclear talks in his final year in office. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harris also traveled to Paris to meet with French President Emanuel Macron in 2021.

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 12: French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) for the International conference on Libya at the Maison de la Chimie in Paris, France on November 12, 2021 (Photo by Albert Cara/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

At the fundraiser, the vice president urged her supporters to continue fighting for Democrats in the midterm elections, thanking them for everything they had done in 2020.

“Everything we do in these next 29 days matters, and momentum is on our side,” she said.

Harris reminded voters of the importance of Democrats winning two more Senate seats so they could federalize election laws, ban assault weapons, and legalize abortions in all states.

She appeared at the fundraiser with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), whom she described as “my brother” and “one of the greatest feminists in the United States.”

“He has this beautiful way of being that and also being an extraordinary fighter when there is a need for a fight,” she said. “A fight for what is good and what is important. And so, I love you, Cory Booker.”

