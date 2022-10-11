Mike Lee Leads Never Trumper Evan McMullin in Utah Senate Poll

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) leads Never Trumper and Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin in a poll released on Monday.

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics found that Lee leads McMullin 42 to 37 percent, with independent candidate Tommy Williams receiving two percent and Libertarian James Arthur Hansen receiving one percent. Twelve percent do not currently know who they would vote for, and five percent would vote for someone other than the listed candidates.

Jason Perry, the director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, said that the polls show that moderate voters have yet to decide who they will vote for on November 8.

“The Utah Senate race will be won on the frontlines by the candidate who can capture the ever-important base of moderate voters,” Perry explained. “Conservatives and liberals have largely made up their minds, now we’re going to see how the silent, moderate majority exerts their power. That is the ground both candidates want.”

The survey also revealed that 28 percent of voters do not know if they have a favorable or unfavorable view of McMullin.

The Deseret News/Hinckley poll was released after the Club for Growth Action ran a series of ads highlighting McMullin’s anti-Republican views.

The ads incensed McMullin so much that he filed a lawsuit against the conservative action group.

In response, the Club for Growth Action released another ad highlighting how the failed 2016 presidential candidate has disparaged the Republican base.

Here are the two ads highlighting McMullin’s anti-Republican views:

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, Lee warned that McMullin would caucus with Senate Democrats should the Never Trumper be elected.

Dan Jones & Associates conducted the poll of 801 registered Utah voters on behalf of Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute from October 3 to 6. The survey has a 3.46 percent margin of error.