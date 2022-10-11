Republicans are rallying around Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis following the release of a “moving” ad in which she describes the way her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), supported her in the fight for her life.

“I get asked all the time, ‘Who is Ron DeSantis?” Casey DeSantis said in the ad.

“He’s the kid who grew up right here in Florida working his tail off, paying his own way through school, and volunteering to serve in the Navy and deploying to Iraq. He’s the man who I fell in love with from the moment we met,” she continued, highlighting the governor’s prominent role as a father to three young children. But then, the ad takes an emotional turn, as Casey described the way her husband supported her as she battled breast cancer last year.

“But if you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn’t,” she said.

“He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand. He was there to fight for me when I didn’t have the strength to fight for myself,” she said, adding, “That is who Ron DeSantis is.”

WATCH:

This ad, particularly, garnered attention from prominent conservatives across social media following its release.

“This really tells the story of how @RonDeSantisFL fights for Florida the same way he does for @CaseyDeSantis and his family,” Jeanette Núñez, Florida’s lieutenant governor said:

“Fantastic and moving video by @CaseyDeSantis. Absolutely love this!” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, as others chimed in:

The governor publicly announced his wife’s cancer diagnosis one year ago, but at the time, he still expressed optimism and made it clear his family was putting their faith in God. During the time of Casey’s treatments, Democrat gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried famously came under fire this week after accusing the governor remaining silent on certain issues, such as the Chinese coronavirus, accusing him of not showing up. In reality, he was attending his wife’s cancer treatments.

Months later, in March, DeSantis announced his wife was now cancer-free.

WATCH: