Ron DeSantis Challenger Nikki Fried Criticizes Governor’s ‘Silence’ While He Attends Wife’s Cancer Treatments

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, stands with his wife Casey during a news conference where the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee announced the launch of Ocean to Everglades (O2E), a Super Bowl LIV environmental initiative, at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, …
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Hannah Bleau

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) potential Democrat gubernatorial challenger Nikki Fried (D), who currently serves as the state’s Agricultural Commissioner, came under fire this week after accusing the governor of going into silence as coronavirus cases increase. However, according to his press secretary, the governor has used this time to be with his wife Casey DeSantis while she undergoes treatments for breast cancer.

For days, Fried has attempted to weaponize the rise in coronavirus cases — blue D.C. and New York lead the country in the daily average of coronavirus cases per capita — as a knock against the governor, who has championed personal liberty and stood against government intrusion in the state throughout the pandemic:

Hours later, Fried added, “As governor, I’ll show up,” implying that DeSantis is dropping the ball in the midst of a surge:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who was vacationing in Florida, offered a similar critique:

However, DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw shot back on social media, revealing that the governor has been attending his wife’s cancer treatments. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in October, prompting celebration from some leftists at the time.

Others sharply criticized the Democrat, whom DeSantis has branded a “lockdown lobbyist,” for her cold critique:

Fried, who has inexplicably categorized DeSantis as a “dictator,” trails DeSantis by double digits in a hypothetical matchups, polls in November revealed.

