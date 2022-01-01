Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) potential Democrat gubernatorial challenger Nikki Fried (D), who currently serves as the state’s Agricultural Commissioner, came under fire this week after accusing the governor of going into silence as coronavirus cases increase. However, according to his press secretary, the governor has used this time to be with his wife Casey DeSantis while she undergoes treatments for breast cancer.

For days, Fried has attempted to weaponize the rise in coronavirus cases — blue D.C. and New York lead the country in the daily average of coronavirus cases per capita — as a knock against the governor, who has championed personal liberty and stood against government intrusion in the state throughout the pandemic:

Hours later, Fried added, “As governor, I’ll show up,” implying that DeSantis is dropping the ball in the midst of a surge:

As governor, I’ll show up. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) January 1, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who was vacationing in Florida, offered a similar critique:

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :) https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

However, DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw shot back on social media, revealing that the governor has been attending his wife’s cancer treatments. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in October, prompting celebration from some leftists at the time.

But if someone you love gets cancer, you wouldn't show up to their treatments? Wow. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 1, 2022

Others sharply criticized the Democrat, whom DeSantis has branded a “lockdown lobbyist,” for her cold critique:

Attacking a guy for going to his wife's cancer treatments to own the cons — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 1, 2022

This trash lowlife knows DeSantis was with his wife at her cancer treatment. Hey @NikkiFriedFL, remember when you showed up at Ft. Lauderdale PD and abused your office to cover the domestic between you and your now fiancé? https://t.co/yhX5kIrSHQ — John – Naturally Immune – Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 1, 2022

Referring to being there for your spouse during her cancer treatment as “giving up” is the kind of cheap shot that makes the vote a referendum on you, not your opponent. Good luck Nikki. — Travis Wester (@westerspace) January 1, 2022

Thank you — and I’m sorry to hear that you aren’t able to go with your wife to her visits. Will keep you both in my prayers. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 1, 2022

Fried, who has inexplicably categorized DeSantis as a “dictator,” trails DeSantis by double digits in a hypothetical matchups, polls in November revealed.