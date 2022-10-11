RNC Reminds Americans Democrats Voted to Hire 87,000 IRS Agents

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is reminding Americans in an ad released weeks ahead of the 2022 midterm elections that Democrats voted to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.

The RNC ad specifically targets Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), who voted in favor of President Biden’s radical left agenda.

“Biden’s game plan this fall? An entire stadium full of IRS agents,” the narrator in the football-themed ad states. “Fresh government bureaucrats ready to take more of your money to pay for Biden’s woke agenda and bail out the wealthy.”

“This fall, don’t get sacked by Biden and the Democrats. Send Democrats and the IRS agents packing this November,” it says:

Indeed, Cortez Masto is among those who voted in favor of the multibillion-dollar IRS expansion via the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The House Freedom Caucus opposes the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ and urges all Republicans to vote against it,” the House Freedom Caucus said at the time, blasting the 725-page partisan package.

“A host of non-partisan experts all agree that this legislation will not decrease inflation, and many forecast that it will have the opposite impact. Worse still, not only does this bill direct $369 billion in handouts to climate change special interests, but it does so on the backs of the American taxpayer,” the statement continues, specifically noting the expansion of the IRS:

To finance their socialist agenda, Democrats are supersizing the Internal Revenue Service with $80 billion (six times the agency’s annual budget) to create an army of 87,000 new enforcement agents to target Americans with as many as one million additional audits per year on taxpayers earning less than $200,000 – the same middle-class suffering the most from the skyrocketing inflation of Bidenomics. The misnamed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is a disaster from every perspective and it must be defeated. (Emphasis added.)

Further, Cortez Masto specifically has voted with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over 90 percent of the time, per ProPublica.

The current RealClearPolitics (RCP) average shows Republican challenger Adam Laxalt leading Cortez Masto by 2.1 percent.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.