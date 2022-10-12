3 SWAT Team Members Shot Wednesday Morning in Democrat-Run Philadelphia

Three SWAT team members were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. in Democrat-run Philadelphia.

ABC News reports that the three wounded SWAT team members are in stable condition. ABC 6 notes that the suspect who fired on them is dead.

The SWAT team members were serving a warrant for “homicide and other violent offenses” when shots rang out. The 19-year-old who fired the shots tried to escape through the back of the property, only to be shot and fatally wounded by other SWAT team members there.

The suspect died at 7:30 a.m.

SERVING WARRANT GONE WRONG: At least 40 evidence markers outside where 3 SWAT officers were shot & returned fire on suspect wanted for murder. Suspect was killed. SWAT ofcs stable. @6abc pic.twitter.com/4wiejVZIFU — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 12, 2022

Deputy Commissioner John Stanford indicated that two of the wounded SWAT team members are expected to be released from the hospital today, while the third will remain at the hospital for observation.

