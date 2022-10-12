New York U.S. House Democrat candidate Matt Castelli, a supporter of President Joe Biden and his policies, quickly dodged questions about campaigning with him in the congressional district and explained that the president should “spend more time in Washington” working.

Castelli, the opponent of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in New York’s 21st Congressional District, during a recent interview with NewsTalk WVMT’s The Morning Drive, dodged answering the question if he would “want” Biden to come and campaign with him in the district.

The Democrat gave a long-winded answer trying to dodge the question. However, he did say, “I don’t know what the president’s schedule is going to be like over the next couple of weeks,” adding that he would “like him to spend more time in Washington focused on fixing the economy than traveling around.”

Additionally, when pressed by one of the hosts who pointed out that it sounded “like your good to have him stay out of the district right now,” Castelli can be heard laughing.

However, Castelli has been a supporter of Biden and his policies, despite also claiming to be critical of the president. The Democrat has admittedly voted for Biden and once compared Joe Biden to Captain America.

Interestingly enough, Castelli has openly supported Biden’s radical far-left agenda, including the Inflation Expansion Act, Build Back Better, and Biden’s anti-Second Amendment push, but appears to still not want the president to come and campaign for him.

In response to Castelli appearing to avoid Biden, Alex DeGrasse, the executive director for Team Elise, told Breitbart News, “The Far-Left Downstate Democrat from Poughkeepsie has embraced all of Joe Biden’s radical policies, from gun-grabbing to socialist spending sprees that have caused the inflation crisis.”

“No matter what he says to mislead the voters, they are smart, they know Castelli would be a rubber stamp for Biden’s disastrous Democrat agenda,” DeGrasse added.

New York Congressional District 21 is rated an R+8 by the Cook Political Report.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.