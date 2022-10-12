During the New Mexico governor debate on Wednesday night, Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti ripped into Democrat incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham for her open border policies.

Highlighting the fentanyl crisis in New Mexico, Ronchetti, who currently trails Grisham in the polls, slammed the incumbent for removing the National Guard from the border after coming into office.

“There is absolutely a border crisis. This governor, when she came into office four years ago, removed the National Guard from the border. That opened up the free flow of fentanyl into the state of New Mexico, which kills one New Mexican a day here in the state,” he said.

“It is devastating. Joe Biden has overseen this as well over the past couple of years. This year alone we’ve seen two million border arrests. That’s the whole population of the state of New Mexico. Joe Biden and Michelle Lujan Grisham have an absolute border chaos policy,” he continued.

Ronchetti also hammered Grisham for her her sanctuary state policy, which essentially means that “when someone commits a crime in one of our communities, the governor makes it so that local law enforcement agency cannot contact the feds to check on their immigration status so that we could get people who are committing violent crimes out of the state.”

Ronchetti promised to add the National Guard back to the border as well as create a “border strike force that is going to have two jobs.”

“It’s going to be 150 agents from the Department of Public Safety and what they’re going to do is go after fentanyl and the human trafficking flow into the state of New Mexico. We’re also going to work with states on either side of us, which we’re not doing now for political reasons. That will change. We have to secure the border,” he concluded.